Bucks win second straight, knock off Toronto

Spencer Hawes finally got his opportunity with the Milwaukee Bucks. The recently acquired 7’1 big man scored 16 points and pulled down eight rebounds in 17 minutes off the bench to help the Bucks knock off the Toronto Raptors 101-94 on Saturday night at the BMO Harris Bradley Center.

The Bucks now have back-to-back wins over the L.A. Clippers and the Raptors, improving to 28-33 on the season.

Khris Middleton had 24 points to lead the Bucks. Giannis Antetokounmpo added 21 points, 10 rebounds and four assists. Malcolm Brogdon scored 17 points and pulled down five rebounds in a career-high 42 minutes.

Serge Ibaka led Toronto (37-26) with 19 points. The Bucks held Toronto’s DeMar DeRozan to 11 points.

The Bucks return to action Monday night at Philadelphia against the 76ers.