Cook signs free agent deal with Oakland

Jared Cook couldn’t get a deal with the Green Bay Packers, but former Packers personnel man Reggie McKenzie, who is not the Oakland Raiders general manager, signed Cook to a two-year contract worth up to $12.2 million. The first season of the deal is fully guaranteed.

Cook went into the offseason as one of the priorities for the Packers. The Packers were in discussions with Cook but the two sides couldn’t come to an agreement.

Cook took other visits but eventually settled with Oakland. The Raiders finished 12-4 last season and was a real postseason threat until quarterback Derek Carr was lost for the season with a broken leg.

With the Packers, Cook caught 30 passes for 377 yards and a touchdown, then added 18 more receptions for 229 yards and two touchdowns in three playoff games.

The Packers signed Martellus Bennett and Lance Kendricks instead and Cook, despite not landing a deal in Green Bay, still gets a chance to play for a team on the rise in Oakland.