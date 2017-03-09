Cross says budget proposal ‘best in a decade’ for UW System

University of Wisconsin System President Ray Cross is offering high praise for the governor’s state budget proposal.

The governor’s budget proposal includes a $135 million state funding boost for the UW – with part of that aimed at off-setting a five percent tuition cut. Cross told the Board of Regents Thursday that the plan includes much of what the System asked for in its budget request. “This is the best budget…proposal we’ve had in over a decade, and we need to be appreciative,” Cross said.

Cross said there are some things that need to be adjusted…and that the Board should work with lawmakers and the governor to address those. Areas he identified include the UW’s capital budget, employee compensation, and financial aid for students.

Lawmakers are expected to begin holding public hearings on the budget next month.