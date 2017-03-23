DT Francois signs one-year deal with Packers

Free agent defensive tackle Ricky Jean Francois has signed a one-year, $3 million deal with the Green Bay Packers today. The deal was first reported by ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

The Packers were looking for depth on the defensive line after Letroy Guion was hit with a four-game suspension to start the season for violating the NFL’s policy on performance-enhancing drugs. The Packers did restructure Guion’s contract after the suspension was handed down, pushing roster bonuses into the regular season.

The Redskins released Ricky Jean Francois on March 15 to create cap room. He spent two years with Washington, starting six games in 2016 and registering 1.5 sacks.

The 30-year old Jean Francois also spent two years with the Colts and four with the 49ers. He was originally a 7th round draft pick of the 49ers in the 2009 draft.

Jean Francois has 12 sacks in 109 career NFL games.