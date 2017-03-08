Eliminating treasurer’s office passes state Senate

Republicans in the Wisconsin Senate voted Tuesday to abolish the state treasurer’s office. With the post stripped of nearly all responsibilities over the years, current treasurer Matt Adamczyk even campaigned to eliminate it.

emocrats, including Senator Kathleen Vinehout of Alma, warned against the move.

“We are getting rid of a constitutional office that could play a huge role in being the checks and balances our state so seriously needs,” Vinehout said.

The only remaining role for Wisconsin’s state treasurer is to serve on the three person Board of Commissioners of Public Lands. Senator Fred Risser, a Madison Democrat, warned that eliminating the position would put the fund that board is in charge of administering at risk for budget raids.

“It’s turning a billion dollar school fund over the the governor, and that I would not want to do,” Risser said.

Fond du Lac Republican Dan Feyen said the commission will keep functioning — with the lieutenant governor taking the place of the treasurer.