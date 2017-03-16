Federal judge dismisses lawsuit against John Doe prosecutors

A federal judge has ruled prosecutors acted properly during the investigation of Governor Scott Walker’s campaign.

The conservative group The MacIver Institute had sued Milwaukee County District Attorney John Chisholm and others, saying they violated federal law by seizing records, but not notifying the owners. U.S. District Judge William Conley also ruled prosecutors and investigators are immune from litigation.

The institute intends to appeal.

Conservatives have filed several lawsuits over Chisholm’s investigation, but none have progressed. The Wisconsin Supreme Court ruled in 2015 that nothing illegal had occurred during the campaign.