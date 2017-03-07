Former Dane County deputy who killed family members dies

A former Dane County Sheriff’s deputy, who shot and killed his wife and sister-in-law in 2014, has died.

Andrew Steele, who was suffering from ALS and was committed to a mental health institution after the killings, was 42. He was released less than two months ago so he could receive the care necessary to treat the terminal disease.

Steele fatally shot wife Ashlee Steel and sister-in-law Kacee Tollefsbol at the couple’s Fitchburg home in August of 2014. In April of 2015, a jury found he was not legally responsible for the deaths due to a mental disease or defect, and he was committed.

