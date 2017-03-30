Former student arrested for threat to Bonduel High School

An arrest has been made in connection with shooting threats at a high school in Shawano County. ​The Bonduel School District was put on a lock down Thursday morning, after learning shooting threats were made towards students in the high school.

Bonduel Police Chief Todd Chaney said they were made aware of the threats when a student brought it to the attention of school staff.

“A student who was in school received some text messages from a non-student, who was a former student,” said Chaney. “In the text message, he was making threats to come to the school with a gun to shoot a couple of other students.”

The suspect was taken into custody by police, but no details about the suspect are being released. School activities resumed as normal Thursday afternoon.​

WTCH