Four killed, including officer, in Wausau area shootings

The Wisconsin Division of Criminal Investigation has confirmed that three civilians and one Everest Metro police officer were killed as a result of a deadly shooting spree in the Wausau area on Wednesday afternoon.

The suspect is in custody and is alive. Authorities would not confirm if the suspect was injured during the arrest.

The shootings took place at Marathon Savings Bank in Rothschild, Tlusty, Kennedy & Dirks Law Firm, and the Aspen Street Apartments in Weston. The chain began when a report of a “domestic incident” at the bank came to the Rothschild Police Department just before 12:30 p.m. Police were called back to the bank at 12:59 p.m. and when they arrived, two people were injured from gunshot wounds. From there, the shooter moved to the law firm and fired shots, then to the apartment building.

The names of the victims and suspect were not revealed at a press conference Wednesday night. More information is expected Thursday morning or early Thursday afternoon.

Several streets in Weston have been blocked off for “the foreseeable future,” according to Weston Village Administrator Daniel Guild. Citizens who are not able to get to their homes are being given assistance by the Red Cross at the Weston Municipal Center.

D.C. Everest Schools were put on lockdown during the incident. Students were escorted by police from Weston Elementary and the Idea Charter School, which were the closest to the apartment building.

WSAU