Gennett waived by Brewers, claimed by Reds (AUDIO)

Scooter Gennett’s stay with the Milwaukee Brewers came to an end on Tuesday when he was waived and eventually claimed by the Cincinnati Reds.

The Brewers had looked to trade Gennett since the end of last season, when they made the decision to move Jonathan Villar to second base. But the Brewers couldn’t find a trade partner and Gennett came to training camp, trying to hook on in a utility role.

But the Brewers decided Gennett wasn’t going to be in their plans, especially with a $2.525 million salary so they put him on waivers.

The 26-year-old Gennett was the second-longest tenured Brewers position player behind only Ryan Braun. He was a 16th round draft pick in 2009 and went on to play 456 games for the Brewers, hitting .279 with 35 home runs, 160 rbi and a .318 on-base percentage.

Gennett’s departure could open’s a spot on the 40-man roster and could mean a spot for non-roster player Ivan De Jesus Jr, who is also a utility man, one that had a strong spring.

The Brewers open the 2017 season at Miller Park on Monday against the Colorado Rockies.

AUDIO: Scooter Gennett on his release :22

AUDIO: Scooter Gennett says there’s no hard feelings :13