German candy maker opening Wisconsin plant

A company best known for its gummy bear candies is opening its first North American manufacturing plant in Wisconsin.

Germany-based candy maker HARIBO on Thursday announced plans to build a $242 million facility in Pleasant Prairie, which will initially create 400 jobs.

During a press conference, Governor Scott Walker said the company chose Wisconsin after a global search. He says the decision was based on the state’s workforce, and cooperation between the public and private sectors. “This was the perfect spot,” Walker said.

The plant is expected to open in 2020.