Green Bay Phoenix return to NCAA Tournament

The Green Bay Phoenix will return to the NCAA Tournament for the third straight season and 17th time overall, knocking off Detroit 64-52 to win the Horizon League Tournament championship.

It was the seventh straight appearance in the title game for Green Bay, which led wire-to-wire, holding the Titans to 35% shooting from the field.

Junior Allie LeClaire poured in 19 points, including 15 in the second half when she surpassed 1,000 points in her career. Fellow junior Jessica Lindstrom added 15 points and nine rebounds and was named the tournament’s Most Valuable Player.

Rosanna Reynolds scored a game-high 25 points for Detroit.

The Phoenix will find out its NCAA first-round opponent on Monday.