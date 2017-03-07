Green Bay Phoenix to play for another Horizon League title tonight

The Green Bay Phoenix women knocked off rival Milwaukee 66-59 on Monday at Joe Louis Arena, advancing to the Horizon League women’s title game against Detroit today.

Sophomore guard Jen Wellnitz had 15 points, seven rebounds, six assists and four steals in 32 minutes to lead the Phoenix. Teammate Jessica Lindstrom added 15 points and 12 rebounds for Green Bay.

Steph Kostowicz had 16 points to lead the Panthers (20-11).

The Phoenix (26-5) entered the tournament after winning their 19th straight regular season league title. They’re playing in their 7th straight Horizon League Championship game. Green Bay is 14-4 all-time in conference tournament title games.

Today’s title game in Detroit tips off at 11 a.m.