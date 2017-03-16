Green Bay’s season ends in CBI

The Green Bay Phoenix ran into some hot second half shooting on Wednesday night, falling to UMKC 92-82 in the First Round of the CBI in Kansas City.

The Phoenix saw their season come to an end at 18-14.

The Kangaroos (18-16) made their last seven field goals in the game and scored 52 second-half points, including 7-for-11 from three-point range in the second half. LaVell Boyd scored 28 points and Kyle Steward added 20 for UMKC.

Kerem Kanter scored a team-high 20 points and grabbed six rebounds, hitting eight of his nine field goal attempts. Green Bay shot 47-percent from the field but went just 4-for-21 from three-point range.