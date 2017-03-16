Google+

Wisconsin Radio Network

Wisconsin News and Sports

You are here: Home / Sports / Green Bay’s season ends in CBI

Green Bay’s season ends in CBI

By

The Green Bay Phoenix ran into some hot second half shooting on Wednesday night, falling to UMKC 92-82 in the First Round of the CBI in Kansas City.

The Phoenix saw their season come to an end at 18-14.

The Kangaroos (18-16) made their last seven field goals in the game and scored 52 second-half points, including 7-for-11 from three-point range in the second half.  LaVell Boyd scored 28 points and Kyle Steward added 20 for UMKC.

Kerem Kanter scored a team-high 20 points and grabbed six rebounds, hitting eight of his nine field goal attempts.  Green Bay shot 47-percent from the field but went just 4-for-21 from three-point range.


Print pagePDF pageEmail page