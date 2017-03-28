Happ named AP All-American

Wisconsin redshirt sophomore forward Ethan Happ was named third-team All-American by the Associated Press on Tuesday.

Happ joins Frank Kaminsky (1st team in 2015), Alando Tucker (1st team in 2007), Jordan Taylor (2nd team in 2011), Devin Harris (2nd team in 2004) and Don Rehfeldt (3rd team in 1950) as previous UW A.P. honorees.

Happ led the Badgers in scoring (13.8 points), rebounds (9.1), assists (2.8), steals (1.8) and blocks (1.2) in Big Ten play. He was just the fourth major-conference player in the last 20 years to lead his team in those five categories during league play.

Happ finished at 14.0 points and 9 rebounds overall, helping the Badgers reach the Sweet 16 before falling to Florida in overtime.