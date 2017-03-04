Hockey Badgers move back into first place in the Big Ten

The Wisconsin Badgers moved back into a first place tie with Minnesota atop the Big Ten Conference after rolling to a 7-4 win over Penn State on Friday night at Pegula Ice Arena.

Six different players scored goals for the Badgers (19-11-1, 12-5-0-0 Big Ten), led by Ryan Wagner, who scored the final two goals to seal it for Wisconsin. His second tally was an empty-net goal.

The Badgers are now tied with Minnesota, after the Gophers fell to Michigan 5-3 on Friday night.

Jack Berry earned the win in goal, finishing with 34 saves on 38 shots.

The Badgers and Nittany Lions close out their two-game series tonight. If Wisconsin can secure at least one point, they will clinch a top-two spot and a bye in the first round of the Big Ten Tournament.

With Ohio State’s loss to Michigan State on Friday night, the Badgers can finish no lower than third place in the standings.

Following tonight’s series finale, the Badgers return to Madison for their final series of the regular season, hosting Ohio State at the Kohl Center.