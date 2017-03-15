Hornibrook named number-one quarterback to start spring work

Last year, Wisconsin didn’t name it’s starting quarterback for the season until days before the opener against LSU at Lambeau Field. Even though Alex Hornibrook started all nine Big Ten regular-season games as a redshirt freshman, he still shared some playing time with senior Bart Houston.

But Hornibrook, who completed 58.6% of his passes for 1,262 yards with nine touchdowns and seven interceptions, was quickly named the number one man for this season.

Kare’ Lyles will be a redshirt freshman in the fall, and freshman Jack Coan is a newcomer. They are Hornibrook’s backups.

AUDIO: Paul Chryst on naming Alex Hornibrook his starting QB :17

The Badgers opened spring practice on Tuesday and they opened with David Edwards at left tackle, taking the spot of the departed Ryan Ramczyk. Edwards started the final seven games last season at right tackle.

Senior Natrell Jamerson opened last season as Wisconsin’s third cornerback. He’s been moved to free safety this spring. Jamerson missed five games with a broken leg last season. The Badgers need to find a replacement for Leo Musso who started all 14 games last season.

Tuesday’s practice was the first of 15 spring workouts, culminating with the annual spring game on April 21st at Camp Randall Stadium.

Recruiting trail

Wisconsin received a oral commitment from 6’5, 280 pound tackle Michael Furtney, from Milan, Michigan. Furtney picked Wisconsin over Minnesota, Michigan State, Nebraska, Purdue, Vanderbilt, Iowa State, Virginia and Missouri.

Furtney is the seventh known commitment for the ’18 class at Wisconsin.