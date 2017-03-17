Hortonville’s police chief faces new complaint

Hortonville’s administrator and all of the village’s full-time police officers are filing another complaint against Police Chief Michael Sullivan.

Jim Palmer of the Wisconsin Professional Police Association says they’re accusing Sullivan of three counts of lying in an affidavit, while he was facing charges in the earlier complaint.

Palmer says it’s “probably unprecedented” for all of the full-time officers in a department, and a municipality’s administrator, to file charges against a police chief.

The police commission suspended Sullivan without pay for two weeks. Charges were filed by Traci Martens on behalf of the Village Board of Trustees.

WHBY