Janesville PD releases costs of Pence visit

The Janesville Police Department has had a chance to review, and tally up the costs, of Vice President Mike Pence’s recent visit. Deputy Police Chief Jimmy Holford said that thanks to mutual aid agreements with surrounding law enforcement agencies, his department’s cost was only about $21,000.

Holford said Janesville supplied about half of the roughly 150 sworn officers needed for the invitation-only, March 3rd event at Blain’s Supply.

Last year, mutual aid helped Janesville keep costs down during campaign visits from presidential candidates Bernie Sanders, John Kasich, Ted Cruz, and Donald Trump. Janesville police will have to reciprocate if any other partner agency needs this type of assistance.

