Kerry plans Manitowoc expansion

A company that makes food flavorings plans to expand its operations in Manitowoc by buying a vacant industrial building.

The Kerry group says it plans to buy a plant vacated by Foster Needle, and expand and renovate the facility. Kerry took control of four other buildings in Manitowoc in 2015 when it acquired Red Arrow Products — and Kerry officials say they plan to move production from three of those buildings into the Foster Needle structure.

Among other things, Kerry says it will produce more of its liquid smoke products that provide smokehouse flavors to Red Arrow’s hot dogs, hams, and lunch meats.

Manitowoc Mayor Justin Nickels called the decision a huge positive for the community.

