La Crosse Central’s King named Mr. Basketball

La Crosse Central standout Kobe King was named the 2017 Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association’s Mr. Basketball, which is given to the state’s top player.

Prior to Saturday’s Division 2 State Championship game, King was averaging 27 points, 8.7 rebounds and 3.2 assists a game. He finished with 28 points in Central’s 55-53 championship game win over Cedarburg.

King also scored 28 points in a semifinal win over Waunakee at the Kohl Center.

King will play his college basketball for the Wisconsin Badgers starting next season.