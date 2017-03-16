Lawmakers announce six public hearings on Wisconsin budget

Members of the public will get a chance to weigh in on Governor Scott Walker’s proposed state budget, during a series of hearings being held around the state this spring.

The co-chairs of the Wisconsin Legislature’s budget-writing Joint Finance Committee on Thursday announced they would hold six hearings during the month of April. They will take place April 3 on the UW-Plateville campus, April 5 at State Fair Park in West Allis, April 7 at Berlin High School, April 18 and Spooner High School, April 19 at Ellsworth High School and April 21 at Marinette High School.

The times of the hearings will be announced a later date.

“Our goal is to hear from as many Wisconsinites as possible about how we can improve upon the governor’s budget recommendations and continue to prioritize what’s important to Wisconsin residents,” co-chairs Alberta Darling (R-River Hills) and John Nygren (R-Marinette) wrote in a statement. “We highly encourage you to attend one of the public hearings if you’re able. Hearing comments, concerns, and opinions from Wisconsin citizens is key for us to craft the best possible budget for our state.”