Lawmakers propose allowing cities to ban guns on public buses

State lawmakers are hoping to address a recent state Supreme Court ruling, which cleared the way for concealed carry permit holders to bring weapons on buses.

The decision released last week was in response to a rule imposed by the city of Madison’s bus service. The court said the state’s concealed carry law does allow cities to prevent weapons from being brought in to buildings, but not in city-owned vehicles.

State Representative Lisa Subeck (D-Madison) is introducing legislation to reverse the decision, which she says will allow cities to “ensure the public safety of their riders on buses, and their staff who drive those buses.”

Madison Mayor Paul Soglin, who criticized the ruling last week, said he’s hopeful the Legislature will pass the measure. Soglin said it was the only “safe and prudent” way to ensure the safety of staff and bus riders. “We’re responsible for the drivers, we’re responsible for the passengers, and we ought to have the right to determine what to do with our private property.”

AUDIO: Soglin also criticized gun advocates for challenging the city rule and pushing to proliferate guns. (:23)

Republican leadership has already largely dismissed the idea of changing the state’s concealed carry law, although that’s not discouraging Subeck. “I think that this is very common sense, and I would hope that they would give it a second look,” she said.

The bill is currently being circulated for co-sponsors.