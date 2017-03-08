Madison Common Council passes beer garden proposal

The Madison Common Council has passed a proposal to have a privately-run beer garden at a city park. The vote came after hours of debate, around 1:45 a.m. Wednesday. The council passed the resolution with a 12-7 vote.

Developers of the project, called The Biergarten at Olbrich Park, spoke to alders at the meeting saying they’ve worked with community concerns and made changes since initially announcing plans. The beer garden will have a capacity of 240 people and would only operate until 10 p.m. when the park closes.

Dozens of people who live in the nearby neighborhood showed up to speak their minds. A majority were opposed to the idea, citing concerns over drinking, safety, increased traffic and transparency in the process.

WIBA