Madison police investigate city’s second homicide of the year

Madison police are investigating the city’s second homicide of the year. Chief Mike Koval said the victim is a man in his mid-4os whose body was discovered by a roommate.

Koval said the man’s roommate came back to the apartment at 27 N. Butler St. Monday after a weekend away from Madison, found the man unresponsive and called police just after 4 p.m.

The medical examiner determined his death was a homicide. At this point, there’s no word on how the man died. His name has not been released and will not be until family members are notified.

Police have not released any information on a suspect.

WIBA