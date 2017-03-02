Madison’s first homicide of year a targeted killing

Madison police believe the city’s first homicide victim of the year was targeted. Police spokesman Joel DeSpain said a man killed early Wednesday sped away after being shot, striking a Comfort Inn and Suites about three miles away from the east side gas station where the shooting took place.

“It’s fortunate that no one else was struck by this vehicle as its careening down the street at a high rate of speed,” DeSpain said.

The 31 year-old was dead when police arrived at the scene. A passenger received non life threatening injuries from that crash. DeSpain said both men “had some police history.” No arrests have been made. The gunman got into a car after the shooting. “Either both of them or at least one of them was targeted by this gunman,” DeSpain said.

WIBA