Man killed by Marathon County deputy identified

More details have been released on a fatal Thursday morning shooting involving a Marathon County sheriff’s deputy. The man killed has been identified as 33-year-old John Hall.

According to the Department of Justice, Hall kept officers at bay during two-and-a-half hours of negotiating before the deputy shot and killed Hall. The deputy was not injured and has been placed on administrative leave during the investigation.

Wausau and Rothschild police also responded to what was reported as an armed hostage situation in the area of Morning Glory Lane and Swan Avenue near Goodwill in Rib Mountain.

The Division of Criminal Investigation is working the case, and the deputy has been placed on standard administrative leave. No other details have been released as of yet.

WSAU