Manure spill fouls Brown County creek

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources says the manure from an accidental spill earlier this week has reached a tributary of the Kewaunee River.

The DNR says nearly 100,000 gallons of manure spilled at a farm in Brown County Monday. The spill occurred at the James Kroll Farm in the Town of Humboldt, after a valve was left open by a farm employee.

The manure flowed 3.5 miles reaching the Luxemburg Road crossing and into School Creek, a tributary of the Kewaunee River.

Cleanup began early Tuesday and has been ongoing. The DNR is working with Brown County Land and Water Conservation staff and the farm owner.