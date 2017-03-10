Marquette bounced from Big East Tournament

The Marquette Golden Eagles now wait until selection Sunday to find out their NCAA Tournament fate. Most experts feel the Golden Eagles will have a spot in the field, despite their 82-76 Quarterfinal loss in the Big East Tournament on Thursday.

Myles Powell scored 17 points and capped a 17-2 second-half run with a three-pointer to give the Pirates the victory.

The win is the eighth in 10 games for the fifth-seeded Pirates (21-10) and it set up a semifinal matchup with second-ranked and top-seeded Villanova, which ripped St. John’s 108-67.

Angel Delgado overcame two early fouls and finished with 12 points and 16 rebounds for Seton Hall.

Andrew Rowsey had 23 points to lead fourth-seeded Marquette (19-12), which is looking for its first NCAA Tournament berth since 2013.