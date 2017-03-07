Marquette headed for Big East title game

The Marquette Golden Eagles knocked off the 2nd-seeded Creighton BlueJays for the first time this season, winning 72-65 in the Big East Conference Tournament semifinals at the Al McGuire Center.

The win sends Marquette (24-7) to its first ever Big East tournament championship game, facing DePaul at 8 p.m. on Tuesday night.

Creighton (23-7) entered the game on a nine-game winning streak, ranked 23rd in the country. But the Blue Jays managed to put just one player in double figures in scoring as Sydney Lamberty scored 26 points.

Amani Wilborn scored 21 points, Allazia Blockton had 19 points and seven rebounds and Danielle King had 18 points and five rebounds to lead the Golden Eagles.

Marquette improved to 5-0 against top-25 ranked teams this season.