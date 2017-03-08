Marquette punches ticket to NCAA Women’s Tournament

The Marquette Golden Eagles captured the Big East Tournament championship on Tuesday night, knocking off DePaul 86-78 at the Al McGuire Center.

Marquette (25-7) won the Big East Tournament title for the first time in school history. The last time the golden Eagles won its conference tournament title was in 1995, when they played in the Great Midwest Conference.

Marquette locked up their 15th postseason appearance since the program began in 1975-76.

Marquette guard Natisha Niedeman poured in 28 points and Amani Wilborn added 20 points in the win.