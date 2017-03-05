Marquette wraps up regular season with big home win

The Marquette Golden Eagles closed out the regular season on Saturday with a 81-83 win over Creighton in Big East action at the Bradley Center.

Senior Jajuan Johnson had 20 points, 18 coming in the first half, to lead Marquette (19-11, 10-8 Big East). Johnson hit a career high four three-pointers as the Golden Eagles built a 10-point lead (52-42) at halftime.

Marquette as a team hit 14 of 28 three-point attempts and led by as many as 18 points in the second half.

Freshman Markus Howard finished with 18 points, nine assists and seven rebounds. Fellow freshman Sam Hauser added 11 points and seven rebounds.

Senior Luke Fischer, playing his final home game at Marquette, had 13 points and finished one shy of 1,000 during his two-plus seasons at the school.

Marquette has won four of their last five games and it would appear to be a certainty that the Golden Eagles have earned a spot in the upcoming NCAA Tournament. They’ll enter the Big East Tournament later in the week as the number-four seed and will open play on Thursday against Seton Hall at Madison Square Garden.