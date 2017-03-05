Marquette’s Howard named to Big East All-Freshman team

Marquette Golden Eagles guard Markus Howard has been named to the Big East Conference All-Freshman team on Sunday.

Howard leads Marquette in scoring at 13.1 points a game and currently tops the nation in three-point field goal percentage (.551). Howard has started 25 games for the Golden Eagles this season and is shooting 51.4-percent from the field overall and 87.5-percent from the free throw line.

In Big East games, Howard ranks 11th in scoring (15.4 ppg) and six in field goal percentage (.527).

Marquette has earned the number-four seed in the 2017 Big East Conference Tournament. The Golden Eagles will face fifth-seed Seton Hall on Thursday at 1:30 p.m. at Madison Square Garden.