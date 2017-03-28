Marquette’s Wilson will transfer to Texas A & M

Last week, Marquette point guard Duane Wilson announced that he would graduate this spring and use his final year of basketball eligibility elsewhere. Wilson confirmed with the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Tuesday that he would use his final year with Texas A & M next season.

Wilson will join former Golden Eagles assistant coach Isaac Chew, who was part of Buzz Williams’ staff at Marquette from 2012-’14 and helped recruit Wilson.

The Aggies are light on point guards after finishing 16-15 this past season, and that’s where Wilson wants to play.

Wilson played in 30 games for the Golden Eagles in 2016-’17, earning seven starts and averaging 4.8 points and 1.8 rebounds a game. He started 51 of 95 games during his career at Marquette, averaging 9.6 points and 2.3 rebounds a game.