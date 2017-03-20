Mayors push back against Trump budget

Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett and Madison Mayor Paul Soglin are blasting President Donald Trump’s proposed federal budget cuts. The budget proposal would eliminate funding for two Housing and Urban Development programs the White House claims are not working.

Milwaukee recieves $18 million a year through those programs, and Barrett said cuts would devastate Milwaukee’s poorest neighborhoods. “He campaigned on making this country great. You don’t make this country great by tearing down neighborhoods were people are struggling to support their families,” Barrett said.

President Donald Trump said the HUD programs aren’t working. “That statement is based on as much fact as his claim that President Obama was wiretapping him,” Barrett said.

Trump is proposing to eliminate Community Development Block Grants, which cost $3 billion a year, and the HOME Investment Partnership program, which along with cuts to other housing programs is expected to save $1.1 billion. according to the Wisconsin State Journal.

“The statement that these programs aren’t working is just plain stupid and I really believe it’s driven by a right-wing political ideology,” Soglin said.