Michael returning to Packers

Running back Christian Michael is returning to the Green Bay Packers. Although the Packers didn’t announce an agreement, ESPN.com is reporting that it’s a done deal.

Michael’s return gives the Packers three halfbacks heading into next months NFL Draft. He is joined by Ty Montgomery and Don Jackson.

The Packers are expected to add to that group in the draft, as well as signing an undrafted free agent or two to compete for a roster spot.

Michael played in nine games with the Packers, including three playoff games. He totaled 47 carries for 172 yards and a touchdown.

The Packers lost Eddie Lacy in free agency after he signed a one-year contract with the Seattle Seahawks.