Milwaukee home inspector fatally shot

A city of Milwaukee home inspector is dead, after he was fatally shot Wednesday while on the job.

Police say Greg Zyszkiewicz was found in his car with the engine running, with a gunshot wound in his head. The 66-year-old was discovered by two people walking to a convenience store, who called 911.

Zyszkiewicz worked for the Milwaukee Department of Neighborhood Services for 33 years. Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett called his death a horrific event. “Our prayers go out to his family right now,” Barrett said Wednesday, following the discovery.

No suspects are in custody, and Barrett urged any potential witnesses to contact police. “We are going to do everything we can to apprehend this crazy individual who took the life of this city employee,” he said.