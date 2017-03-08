Milwaukee’s Cinderella run falls short

The Milwaukee Panthers Horizon League Tournament run ended in Tuesday nights championship game, falling 59-53 to Northern Kentucky.

The Panthers entered the tournament with a 9-game losing streak but got hot at just the right time. Milwaukee (11-24) was trying to become the first team with more than 20 losses to qualify for the NCAA Tournament.

This is just the fifth season for Northern Kentucky as a Division 1 program. The Norse advances to the NCAA Tournament for the first time.

The future is bright for first year Panthers coach LaVall Jordan. Their starting lineup consisted of only one senior (Cody Wichmann). Milwaukee started two freshmen and a sophomore in their lineup.

Brock Stull had 19 points to lead the Panthers. Center Brett Prahl added a dozen, but the Panthers managed to shoot just 36% from the field and only 22% from three-point range (4 for 18)