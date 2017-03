The NCAA men’s basketball tournament returns to the BMO Harris Bradley Center one final time. The games are being played on Thursday-Saturday. Following are Thursday’s first round matchups.

Butler (23-8) vs. Winthrop (26-6) 12:30 p.m. (TNT)

Minnesota (24-9) vs. Middle Tennessee (30-4) 3 p.m. (TNT)

Purdue (25-7) vs. Vermont (29-5) 6:27 p.m. (truTV)

Iowa State (23-10) vs. Nevada (28-6) 8:57 p.m. (truTV)