Google+

Wisconsin Radio Network

Wisconsin News and Sports

You are here: Home / Sports / Badgers / Nurse receives WCHA weekly honor

Nurse receives WCHA weekly honor

By

Sarah Nurse

Wisconsin senior hockey standout Sarah Nurse was named the WCHA’s Offensive Player of the Week for the fourth time in her career.

Nurse tallied the game-winning assist in Wisconsin’s 2-1 win over North Dakota in Saturday’s WCHA Final Face-Off semifinal before recording a goal and two assists in Sunday’s 4-1 victory over Minnesota Duluth to help the Badgers clinch their third straight WCHA Final Face-Off championship.

Nurse (Hamilton, Ontario) is tied for the team lead in goals with 24 and is second in points with 52.

Nurse and the top-ranked Badgers will host Robert Morris at LaBahn Arena on Saturday afternoon in the NCAA Tournament quarterfinals.  The 2 p.m. faceoff is sold-out.

 


Print pagePDF pageEmail page