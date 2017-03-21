Owner of rescued animals charged in jail drug scheme

The owner of a property raided by animal-rescue teams last Friday in Crandon was charged with conspiracy to help smuggle some drugs into the Forest County Jail just days beforehand.

According to Newsline 9, Patricia Kirker was charged with five felonies after giving prescriptions for morphine and hydromorphone to a 22-year-old inmate to take into the jail when he returned from a work assignment. A search of the inmate recovered 22 pills. Kirker claimed he could sell them for $115 per pill. The inmate told police the pills were for his use.

More than 40 wolf-dog hybrids and horses were found living in “deplorable conditions” on her property by the ASPCA. No charges have been filed against Kirker as of yet for the raid, but she has been routinely ticketed for allowing dogs to run loose, the most recent one issued March 13.

Kirker is to make her first court appearance on the drug charges March 29.

WTAQ