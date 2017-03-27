Packers Dorleant arrested on Saturday night

Chicago Bears defensive back Deiondre’ Hall and Green Bay Packers corner Makinton Dorleant were arrested on Saturday night for their alleged involvement in a disturbance outside a bar in Cedar Falls, Iowa.

Hall was arrested and cited for disorderly conduct, public intoxication and interference. Dorleant was cited for interference.

Cedar Falls police say an officer used a Taser on Hall’s legs in order to get him into the squad car. Dorleant was detained after authorities say he approached officers in a threatening manner, following Hall’s arrest.

Both players played collegiately in Cedar Falls for Northern Iowa.

A Packers spokesman said the team is aware of the situation and is gathering more information.

Dorleant is an undrafted free agent who played in four games for the Packers last season. He ended the year on injured reserve with a knee injury.