Packers looking for running back depth (AUDIO)

Green Bay Packers general manager Ted Thompson admitted to reporters on Monday that they need to add to their running back depth chart, but he wasn’t willing to say if they had any interest in free agent Adrian Peterson.

“Let’s all together answer that question,” Thompson said while addressing reporters at the NFL Owners spring meetings in Phoenix. “We don’t talk about players that are not on our team. We never have, we never will. It doesn’t serve a purpose, I don’t think.”

After losing starter Eddie Lacy in free agency to Seattle, the Packers have just three running backs under contract on their roster. Don Jackson and Christine Michael were both re-signed and converted receiver Ty Montgomery is under contract.

“We need some more guys,” Thompson said. “We’re a little short in a couple of areas. So from a personnel standpoint, we’ve got to get some more bodies, but we like the guys that we have.”

The Packers do have plenty of cap space and the 2017 NFL Draft is a month away.

