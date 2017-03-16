Panthers advance in Women’s Basketball Invitational

The Milwaukee Panthers tightened their belts defensively, holding Southern Illinois to 17 points in the second half, on the way to a 81-53 win in the first round of the Women’s Basketball Invitational at the Klotsche Center.

Milwaukee shot 55.9% from the field, improving to 21-11. Steph Kostowicz had 16 points, 12 rebounds and four assists in the win. Freshman Lizzie Odegard and senior Jordyn Swan added 13 points and 11 rebounds each.

The Salukis shot just 38.3% from the field, including 2 of 14 from beyond the arc.

The Panthers return to action this weekend, facing the winner of Thursday night’s game between Campbell and St. Francis of Pennsylvania.