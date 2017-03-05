Google+

Wisconsin Radio Network

Wisconsin News and Sports

You are here: Home / Sports / Panthers thriving in role of Cinderella

Panthers thriving in role of Cinderella

By

The Milwaukee Panther men’s basketball team entered the Horizon League Tournament as the lowest seed in the field.  They’ve become a real story after a pair of victories as they await the winner of Sunday afternoon’s battle between Green Bay and UIC.

The Panthers moved into the semifinals of the tournament with a 43-41 win over second seeded Valparaiso in Saturday’s quarterfinals.

Milwaukee (10-23) got 11 points and nine rebounds from Cody Wichmann in the victory.

Valparaiso (24-8) played without Horizon League Player of the Year, Alec Peters, who was out with a stress fracture in his right foot.  Peters was averaging 23 points and 10.1 rebounds a game.  Without him, the Crusaders had season lows in field goal percentage (31.9), made field goals (15) and points in a half (12).  The 12-points by Valpo in the first half were the fewest allowed by the Panthers to an NCAA Division 1 opponent.

The Panthers will face the winner of today’s quarterfinal game between #3 seeded Green Bay and #6 seeded Illinois-Chicago in Monday’s semifinals.

Green Bay is now the highest seed remaining in the men’s Horizon League field.  Top-seeded Oakland was also upset, falling to Youngstown State 81-80 on Saturday night.

 


Print pagePDF pageEmail page