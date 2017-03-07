Phoenix women capture Horizon League Championship

Allie LeClaire scored 19 points and added four steals, while Jessica Lindstrom hit three 3-pointers and finished with 15 points to lead top-seeded Green Bay to a 64-52 win over Detroit to capture its third straight Horizon League Tournament title.

Mehryn Kraker added 12 points for the Phoenix (27-5), which has won 19-straight regular season conference titles. Green Bay earned an automatic bid to its 17th NCAA Tournament.

Lindstrom was named the Horizon League Tournament MVP.

Rosanna Reynolds scored 25 points in the loss for Detroit (18-14).

Green Bay held the Titans to 28% shooting from the field in the first half.