Purdue grabs share of Big Ten title

The 16th ranked Purdue Boilermakers grabbed a share of the Big Ten men’s basketball regular season title by knocking off the Indiana Hoosiers 86-75 in West Lafayette, Indiana on Tuesday night.

Caleb Swanigan scored 21 points, 17 in the second half, to lead the Boilermakers. Teammate Dakota Mathias scored 17 of his 19 in the first half as the Boilermakers (24-6, 13-4 Big Ten) can do no worst than share the Big Ten title.

James Blackmon Jr. had 16 points to lead Indiana (16-14, 6-11), which has now dropped eight of their last 10 games.

Elsewhere in the Big Ten

Maryland 79, Rutgers 59

Ohio State 71, Penn State 70

Big Ten Schedule tonight (Wednesday)

Michigan at Northwestern

Michigan State at Illinois

Badgers vs. Iowa Thursday

The 21/22 Wisconsin Badgers have two games left in the Big Ten regular season, both at home. Next up is a matchup against the Iowa Hawkeyes at the Kohl Center on Thursday night. Wisconsin needs to win, just to stay one game behind Purdue with one game left to play.