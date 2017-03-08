‘Right to try’ legislation clears Assembly

Legislation that would make Wisconsin a “right to try” state is on its way to the state Senate, after passing in the state Assembly Tuesday on an 85-13 vote.

The bill would allow terminally ill patients to try medications that are currently undergoing federal testing, but may not be widely available yet.

State Representative Pat Snyder (R-Schofield), a sponsor of the measure, said it will give those facing death the right to try and save their own lives. “Right to try gives those who have run out of options a fighting chance at finding a cure,” he said, during a speech on the Assembly floor.

Opponents of the legislation worry it could give false hope to patients and their families. The Wisconsin Medical Society has also argued that the measure “circumvents the science” that goes in to testing drugs to make sure they are safe and effective.