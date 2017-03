The Milwaukee County sheriff is facing another lawsuit. A woman who was pregnant while she was detained at the Milwaukee County Jail is suing Sheriff David Clarke.

The woman says she was shackled while she was in labor.

The federal lawsuit seeks class-action status, claiming at least 40 other women experienced similar treatment at the jail since 2011. It’s the second recent lawsuit against Clarke. Another one was filed last week by the family of a man who died of dehydration at the jail.