Second Wisconsin wolf summit planned

Last fall, Wisconsin State Senator Tom Tiffany and Representative Adam Jarchow organized a summit to lobby for the delisting of wolves from protections under the Endangered Species Act. A second Wolf Summit is being organzied by Wisconsin Wolf Facts in Sugar Camp on April 8th.

Laurie Groskopf, spokesperson for the group, says there’s a possiblity that Congress will move this year to delist wolves again, putting them back into the state’s hands along with an appeal in the court system.

She said, “The other summit had more speakers, this summit has less speakers so each has more time. So I think there will be more give-and-take at this summit, so I think it’s a good thing to have more participation.”

Among the topics will be depredation control, counting wolves, state management, and wolf impacts among other topics. A study completed by the DNR last year found that Wisconsin’s wolf population is at its highest level in recorded history.

The summit take place from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the Sugar Camp Town Hall on April 8th. There is an entry charge of $15.00, which includes coffee and lunch.

Contributed by WSAU/WXPR